Raymond Nagy, 54

Raymond “Ray” Scott Nagy, of Clarkston, passed away June 8, 2020, at the age of 54.

Beloved son of Robert S. (Nancy Loxton) Nagy Sr. and Christine Calice. Dear brother of Richard (Amy) Nagy and Robert S. (Galina) Nagy Jr. Proud uncle of Nadia, Steve, Danny, Vlad, Matthew and Mason. Nephew of Carmen (Diana) Calice, Mike and Sue Nagy.

Ray was a true entrepreneur. He was an amazing goaltender for both high school and collegiate hockey programs. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visitation directly at the church Friday at 10 a.m. until time of the mass.

Private inurnment at All Saints Cemetery.

