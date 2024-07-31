RCOC pushes back completion date for Waldon and Clintonville roundabout

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Road Commission of Oakland County recently pushed back the estimated completion date for the ongoing roundabout construction at Waldon and Clintonville Roads.

The project was expected to be completed in mid-October but is now expected to be completed in early November.

The two-phase, 1.75-mile, $14.7 million project is being funded by federal dollars, RCOC, Independence Township, Orion Township and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party program).

The multi-year project scope includes:

• Paving the unpaved section of Waldon Road with asphalt, including six-to-eight-foot paved shoulders

• Construction of a roundabout at the Waldon Road/Clintonville Road intersection

• Realign curves on Waldon Road to enhance safety

• Replace three large culverts under the road

• Construct an eight-foot wide pathway adjacent to the road between Montclair Drive and Baldwin Road

• Stream improvements

• Tree removal

• Utility relocation

• Removal of a peat bog under the road

The detour for the project remains unchanged with Waldon traffic being directed from Waldon Road to Sashabaw Road to Maybee Road to Baldwin Road, back to Waldon Road and vice versa. Clintonville Road traffic is being directed from Clintonville Road to Maybee Road to Sashabaw Road to Clarkston Road, back to Clintonville Road and vice versa. — M.K.