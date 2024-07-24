Re-elect Cari Neubeck

Dear Editor,

My name is Sean Miller, and I am the Clerk in Springfield Township. I write in support of Cari Neubeck’s re-election as Clerk in Independence Township. Cari has served her community with integrity and distinction and deserves to be re-elected for another four years. Cari has dedicated hundreds of hours to continuing education and professional development. She is the only candidate with the knowledge to run the Township’s elections and safeguard the democratic process. There is no other candidate running for Clerk in Independence Township who is as experienced and qualified as Cari, and I fully endorse her re-election.

Sincerely,

Sean R. Miller, MiPMC

Springfield Township Clerk