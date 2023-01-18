Reaching a milestone

Over the past 30 years in Clarkston’s Village business district, Morgan Milzow & Ford Realtors has strived to complement the changes to the downtown as well as to those vast changes of the real estate industry with the goal always to put the client first with service laced with integrity, commitment, and honor. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held back on Nov. 16 to recognize the milestone at its 25 S. Main Street location. From left, in front, are Emily Ford (with scissors) and Pam Ford Morgan, of Morgan Milzow & Ford Realtors, and Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Fair Margraf. Photo: Katelyn Gomes