Recognizing Clarkston youth

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 70 students during its Youth Recognition Ceremony and Dessert Reception at Clarkston Junior High School Performing Arts Center, April 26.

“Each of us is better because of who you are and what you bring to the community,” said Staci Puzio, keynote speaker for the night and Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships for Clarkston Community Schools. “Thank you for continuing to step out to be the best version of your self and inspiring others to do the same. You are a reminder to take the time to be our best selves, show compassion and empathy for others and influence others to do the same. You are the ones inspiring us.”

Students in Young Fives through 12th grade were nominated by teachers, administrators, school staff, mentors and other adults on how they have impacted the lives of those around them.

Independence Township Treasurer Paul Brown reflected on his time growing up in the Clarkston area and the impact his classmates had on him.

“I want to thank all the award winners for the reason when I was back in school I was not going to be one of the award winners,” he shared. “I was one of the kids who was motivated and helped by kids like you who helped me get by and showed me the extra kindness, help me understand leadership and help me become better.”

He added he still thinks about those interactions today.

“The impact you have on people and will continue to have is really going to go a long way into the future,” Brown said. “I would not be who I am today without kids like you.

“I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do.”

Honorees in Young Fives through 12th grade are: Kendall Andis, Cassadie Andrews, Paige Ashley, Anna Breen, Remmy Brown, Sophia Bustamante, Aurora Cabra, Mason Calka, Cassidy Carene, Nathaniel Carter, Nicolas Cortes, Braeden Covintree, Cameron Doyle, AnnaLiese Dunlap, Daniel Evans, Kaitlin Forshey, Amaiya Foster, Jack Foster, Levi Frank, Kendall Gabriel, Lincoln Hall, Delaney Hankin, Gracie Holcombe, Autumn Holden, Karmelo Holt, Rosabelle Holzer, Brody Horak, Alayna Hughes, Mcallister Keippala, Joseph Kochan, Adriana Lemus, Reid Logan, Aeden Lozier, Rebecca Lynn, Palmer Mahoney, Bridgette Mausolf, Cameron McGregor, Sophia Montano, Jordin Moore, Gabriella Moultrup, Molly Munro, Rey Nava Acevedo, Xander (When) Nguyen, Elle North, Riley Phillips, Jaden Pietras, Zayden Queen, Addison Radlick, Mason Ramirez, Abigail Ritzenhein, Ava Ross, Aidan Rosser, Aubrey Sanger, Jacqueline Schatz, Kennedy Scott, Lake Smith, Jane Sorensen, Paige Stockman, Jordan Stoian, Lillian Stone, Easton Stroud, Zachary Taylor, Max Tharpe, Elizabeth Vick, Charlotte Wagner, Adelaide Ward, Ava Warila, Elle Weston, Mason White and Magdalena Wierzbicki.

For more information about CAYA and volunteer opportunities, call 248-623-4313, email CAYA@clarkston.k12.mi.us or visit www.caya-mi.org.

PHOTO: Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 70 students making a difference. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price