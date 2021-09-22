Record-breaking performance in pool

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Madison Verbeke celebrated senior night with Clarkston Swim and Dive in a big way as she broke the diving record with a score of 248.6 last Thursday.

“Breaking the record was huge,” said Amber Miller, head coach. “She didn’t know she broke it. When she found out, she was happy.”

The previous record for six dives was set in 2015 by Nicole Hurst at 239.85.

It was a good night for the team as the Wolves won their meet against Avondale, 154-23.

“Tonight was fantastic,” Miller said, adding they celebrated 11 seniors. “It’s hard to see them go. All but two have been four years. It’s my least favorite night because it’s the night we say goodbye to them. It’s their most fun night because it’s enjoyable, it’s fun. We are happy for them and it’s an opportunity for us to say how much we love them and how much we will miss them. We had a great performance. Avondale came out and had a great meet.”

For individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Lilly Kurmaniak, first place in the time of 26.48; Sophia Walker, second, 29.01; Elaina Kurmaniak, third, 29.10; 100-yard butterfly, Lilly Kurmaniak, first, 1:07.28; Katie Haar, 1:09.22; Caitlin McGivern, third, 1:16.90; 100-yard freestyle, Rylee Harris, first, 55.89; Paige Szerlong, second, 1:03.55; Allison Danatzko, third, 1:07.35; 100-yard backstroke, Cora Randolph, first, 1:10.71; Danatzko, second, 1:19.47; Claire Mazure, third, 1:33.97; 100-yard breaststroke, Olivia Zeiman, first, 1:24.65; Zarzycki, second, 1:28.25; Walker, third, 1:30.09; 200-yard freestyle, Harris, first place, 2:04.26; Szerlong, second, second, 2:22.61; Bayla Zarzycki, third, 2:26.40; 200-yard IM, Randolph, first place, 2:35.29; Caitlin McGivern, second, 2:43.89; Haar, third, 2:44.48; and 500-yard freestyle, Elaina Kurmaniak, first, 6:33.88; Mary Sutherland, second, 6:55.27; Zeiman, third, 7:14.09.

For relays, in the 200-yard medley with the team of Randolph, Zeiman, Harris and Lilly Kurmaniak in first place in the time of 2:04.2; the team of Elaina Kurmaniak, Zarzycki, Haar, Sophia Walker, second place, 2:14.93; 200-yard freestyle relay, team of Harris, Randolph, Caitlin McGivern and Lilly Kurmaniak, first, 1:50.52; team of Bayla Zarzycki, Emma Gervasi, Kaleoani Benson, Sophia Walker, second, 2:04.90; and 400-yard freestyle relay, team of Haar, McGivern, Szerlong, Elaina Kurmaniak, first, 4:22.70; team of sophomore Trisha Verbeke, Sutherland, Benson and Danatzko, second, 4:48.96.

For 1-meter diving, Verbeke finished in first place, 248.60; Alivia Walbridge, second, 236.10; and Zoe Paxton, third, 215.80.

“It was a solid performance from all of our athletes,” Miller said. “They are staying consistent and strong that’s what we look to see at this point of the season. We had some good times and we are consistent with those times. We have county meet coming up. We have a couple of athletes we are looking at to make those state cuts. We have gone to states last six years, last three have been divers. We are right there and we have some young talent who we think can get there.”

The Wolves competed in the Huron Valley Invitational, Sept. 11. Verbeke won diving and was named Diver of the Meet. Harris was named Freshman of the Meet.

“It was a long meet,” Miller said. “It was a rebound after a Thursday meet. They were tired but they did well. It wasn’t the times we were looking for, but it was great training to get them used to swimming, taking a day off and then swimming again. It’s how league meet goes. We do prelims on Thursday and finals on Friday so you have to get used to pushing through the pain and the tiredness. It was a good trial for us.”

The Wolves host Troy Athens this Thursday, 6 p.m. They host the Oakland County Meet on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.