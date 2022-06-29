Registration open for dance clinics

Fife Basketball Camp, July 11-14 at Clarkston High School, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to boys entering grades 7-9 in the fall. The camp is led by Clarkston Boys Basketball Varsity Head Coach Tim Wasilk and the CHS basketball team. Cost is $260.

Registration is now open for Clarkston Dance Team Youth Summer Clinics led by Clarkston High School JV and varsity coaches and dancers.

The youth clinic, for ages 3- to 10-years-olds, has two sessions. The first is Tuesday, July 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The second session is Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10, same times. The clinic includes technique and skill classes, three dance routines (pom, jazz and hip hop) and a parent performance at the end of day two. The $200 registration includes a T-shirt, a bow and a pair of poms.

The middle school prep clinic, for students entering grades 6-8, is Wednesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., includes learning three routines, fundamentals and technique and a parent performance at the end of the day. The registration fee is $100.

Summer camps and clinics are held through Clarkston Community Education. Registration is through Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors with checks payable to Independence Township, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed for holidays. Register online as well at www.indtwp.com.