Renowned speaker coming to Clarkston library for Aug. 21 talk

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Greg Harden is a big name in the world of sports.

A life coach and motivational speaker, Harden has history working for over 30 years with University of Michigan athletes, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, and Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson.

“What I learned from Greg is still a part of who I am today,” said Brady in a press release.

On Aug. 21, Harden will be at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, as part of an event the library and Inscribe Books, a new bookstore in Clarkston at 6421 Sashabaw Road, are joining together to present to the public.

Harden is promoting his first book, “Stay Sane In An Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive,” and copies of the book will be available at the event, which will be held in the library’s Community Meeting Room from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“Greg Harden changes lives,” according to his book announcement. “This is why hundreds of world-class athletes, doctors, lawyers, teachers, business leaders, college students, professionals from all walks of life, CEOs of major companies, and championship coaching staffs from all over the world have come to him for advice and direction.

“Harden teaches his students how to practice, train, and rehearse to give 100 percent, 100 percent of the time, and challenges them by asking: If you don’t believe in yourself, why should I believe in you?”

Harden gained national recognition when “60 Minutes Sports” profiled him on the show as “Michigan’s Secret Weapon.”

Registration is required and can be done online at www.cidlibrary.org/events-2-0/at-a-glance/event-calendar.html#/events/KH96y66E0G/instances/ZSGd7Al6wY/.