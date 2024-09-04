Resident shares thoughts on city council election

After reading the article in the most recent Clarkston News (Six of seven city council candidates disqualified from General Election ballot, Aug. 28, 2024 issue of The Clarkston News) about six of seven city council candidates, as well as, the mayoral candidate being disqualified from the upcoming General Election, it seems to me that anyone who can’t fill out the required affidavit to run for a particular office has no business occupying that office.

I find myself wondering why anyone would write in the names of those individuals in the November election. That is assuming they are able to correctly fill out the appropriate paperwork to add their names as write in candidates.

Hopefully, Erica Jones will be the only individual that is elected to the city council. At the very least, we know she can fill out the appropriate forms correctly.

Dennis Kwasny

Independence Township