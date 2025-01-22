Resident traffic concerns over development on Waldon Road

The new Meijer grocery on Waldon, west of Sashabaw, will bring additional tax dollars to the township, but the downside is that it will also put more traffic on Waldon. In addition, the Pulte development with over 250 townhouses, homes and site condos, along with the addition of more commercial buildings planned for that area, will put even more traffic on Waldon. Then there is the intersection at Waldon and Sashabaw, which is already not good and with the additional traffic, is not something I look forward to. Rapid growth in the township is upon us, but roads are the last item to be upgraded or widened and many are strained now with more traffic coming… buckle up!

Barry Snyder

Clarkston