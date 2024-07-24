Resident voices concerns over single waste trash hauler

Dear Editor,

To the voters of Independence and the village concerning the push for a single hauler system. My experience dealing with it says stay away from it and continue with what we have. I have dealt with Rochester/Rochester Hills trying to discontinue service at my mother’s home after her entry into memory care. For two and a half years I was paying for an unused service and was told by GFL and Rochester Hills there was not any way to stop billing. Nine months after her death I am still paying while the house awaits the trust settlement! So if you take extended vacations or winter somewhere else like Florida or Arizona discontinuing that bill does not appear likely.

James Ferrand

Independence Twp.