Residents be aware of political signage rules

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — With election season in full swing for the upcoming November General Election, residents are reminded of rules regarding political signage.

In Independence Township, the township has a zoning ordinance regarding temporary signs.

The township’s ordinance applies to temporary signs within the township for a period of up to 45 days prior and three days following a local, state or national election.

The rules are as follows:

• Per township ordinance no. 12.07(D) (3), the maximum allowable area of temporary signs is increased to 64 square feet per premise in all districts

• Signs are allowed on private property, with the property owner’s permission

• Signs cannot be placed within the public right of way or between the public sidewalk and road

On election day, eight precincts have adopted a no temporary signs policy. These precincts include:

• Precinct 1: St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 7925 Sashabaw Rd.

• Precinct 3: Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Rd.

• Precinct 5: Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Dr.

• Precinct 6: Clarkston Community Church, 6300 Clarkston Rd.

• Precinct 10 and 11: Mt. Zion Church, 49 Maybee Rd.

• Precinct 12: Bay Court Park, 6970 Andersonville Rd.

• Precinct 13: Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd.

The state has also implemented rules for the placement of political signs on state roads.

“Each year, hundreds of political signs line roadsides across the state. Improperly placed signs can create safety hazards and interfere with a driver’s vision along roads. To maintain traffic safety while affording office-seekers the opportunity to inform the public, rules that govern the placement of signs on state highways must be followed,” the state website says.

The rules put forth by the state of Michigan for state roads under MDOT jurisdiction, not local county, township or municipal roads, are:

• Candidates are responsible for obtaining approval from the adjacent property owner to place their signs.

• Signs must be removed within 10 days following the election

• Signs must be more than 30 feet from the edge of the roadway (white line) for highways that do not have barrier-type curbs. For highways with barrier curbs, the signs must be more than three feet from the back of the curb.

• Signs are not permitted within areas used for clear vision at intersections or commercial driveways so they will not interfere with the sight distance of a driver, No signs may be placed within the limited access rights of way (freeways, including ramps).

• Any illegally placed signs will be removed. Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for seven days at a local MDOT officer or maintenance garage and then discarded.