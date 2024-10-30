Residents to vote on additional proposals in Nov. 5 election

By Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — With election day on the horizon, Independence Township residents are going to cast their votes for more than just elected officials. On the ballot are also three proposals: the Oakland County Parks and Recreation millage, the Clarkston Community Schools non-homestead operating millage and, for city residents, the charter amendment for the historic district commission.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage

All voters in Oakland County will be asked to vote on a proposed millage from Oakland County Parks and Recreation.

The ballot proposal would authorize the replacement of Oakland County Parks’ current 0.35 millage, which is set to expire in 2029, with a new tax rate of 0.65 millage that would expire in 2043.

If approved, the net .30 increased rate will generate approximately $24 million annually for investment in parks, trails, recreation programs and conservation.

The impact of the net rate increase for the owner of a home with the county’s average residential taxable value would be $40 a year.

According to Oakland County, the millage would benefit residents by:

• Free entry to Oakland County Parks and dog parks (excluding pay to play attractions such as golf courses, waterpark, campground, off-road vehicle activities)

• $100 million investment in major capital improvements to improve enjoyment of parks, trails, recreational attractions and the Oakland County Farmers Market

• New and expanded regional trailways and improved maintenance of existing trails

• Additional opportunities for recreational enjoyment of major rivers

• Investment in equipment and facilities designed to be accessible for all, regardless of age and ability

• Continued expansion of the park system with additional locations near population centers through cost-effective partnerships with local government

• Support for greater participation in school field trips to nature and farm education centers and expanded enrichment programs for people of all ages

• Preservation and protection of sensitive natural habitats, wetlands and green spaces

For more information on this proposal, visit Oakland County Parks at www.oakgov.com/community/oakland-county-parks/2024-millage.

Clarkston Community Schools Non-Homestead Operating millage

Independence Township residents will be asked to vote on Clarkston Community School’s Non-Homestead Operating millage.

While the district is asking voters to approve a millage of 25.8457, the proposal will only allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

The remaining 7.8457 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

The proposal is not a new tax but rather a millage renewal that would allow the district to levy 18 mills on non-homestead property for the next 10 years starting in 2026.

The renewal will not affect taxes on primary residences and qualified agricultural properties and is only levied on commercial, industrial, second homes and rental properties.

Should the measure pass, the district would receive approximately $10.2 million in its first year and would allow the district to collect the full per-pupil funding for operating revenues which accounts for about $1,083 per student.

According to the district, the funds are generally used to pay for staffing, purchase textbooks and classroom supplies as well as operate school buildings within the district.

For more information on this proposal, visit the district website at www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/nonhomestead2024.

City Charter to Specify Historic District Commission Authority, Obligations and Procedures

City of Clarkston residents will be asked to vote on a city charter amendment proposal pertaining to the Historic District Commission.

The proposal includes a four page, 13 section, “bill of rights” for the commission.

The proposal includes guidelines regarding policy, appointment of members, policies and procedures and rules regarding meetings, records, conduct, expenditures and complaint procedures.

The ballot proposal language that will be presented to voters is as follows:

“Should the city charter be amended by adding a new chapter XVI to apply requirements to the Historic District Commission, more clearly specify the commission’s authority and procedures, and provide controls for commission expenditures and enforcement actions?”

The Clarkston City Council held a special meeting on Sept. 23 to discuss the proposal. Read full coverage of that meeting which includes the entire proposal here: clarkstonnews.com/clarkston-city-council-holds-special-meeting-sept-23/.