Retired township supervisor talks upcoming primary

After serving 10 years as your Independence Township Supervisor, I’m getting bombed with questions on who would best serve our community. Thought this might help.

Supervisor – Chuck Phyle. Successful businessman, 45 year resident with a very clear vision for our community. Primary Goal: Keep small town – Norman Rockwell feel to Independence.

Treasurer – Paul Brown. CPA with 10 years experience as Treasurer and multiple years as COO/CFO in the public sector.

Clerk – Cari Neubeck. 30+ years clerk / elections in multiple communities.

Trustees – Ron Ritchie, Terri Nallamothu, Jim Tedder and Mark Petterson. Experienced professionals who love Independence.

Please vote Aug. 6.

Pat Kittle Sr.

Retired Township Supervisor

Clarkston