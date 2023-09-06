Revision to open burning ordinance

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

There has been a change to the open burn ordinance in Independence Township.

At the Aug. 8 regular meeting of the Independence Township Board of Trustees, approval was given to eliminate the requirements to obtain a burn permit for open burning on residential property.

“All rules stay in place in relation to days and hours allowed per the burn calendar and what can be burned,” said Township Fire Marshal Greg Brandt. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve inefficiencies and one of those ways is in this permitting process. Getting this permit was inconvenient to residents and used valuable time for fire department staff. It is important to note that the fire department will still respond to calls about open burning in the same way they did before the permit requirement was dropped.”

Open burning is allowed from April 1 through Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Dec. 1 through March 31, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

All fires must be completely extinguished after hours (no smoldering). Parcels of less than three acres must follow the burn date calendar, while parcels larger than three acres may burn any day. Regardless of acreage, weather – particularly wind – should be considered prior to burning to prevent fire spread and smoke.

Burn dates for the rest of 2023 are Sept. 7, 16, 17, 19, 21, Oct. 1, 3, 5, 7, 15, 17, 19, 21, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 7, 16, 18, 19, 21, and Dec. 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17, 19, 21.

Other rules to follow: All materials being burned must be from the site. No materials may be brought to the site for disposal. Open burning shall be constantly attended by a person 14 years of age or older until the fire is extinguished. A source of extinguishment shall be present and adequate during hours of burning. No burning shall be permitted within 50 feet of any structure. Provisions shall be made to prevent the fire from spreading. No burning along roadways. No flammable liquids shall be permitted to ignite the fire (i.e. gasoline, kerosene, starter fluid, etc.). No burning shall be allowed on construction sites. The size of the pile to be burned shall be no larger than six feet in diameter. Burning violations may be subject to fines in accordance to civil infraction penalty, and privileges revoked.

Acceptable burn items include dry leaves, paper, brush, and wood scraps. All other items are prohibited. No leaf burning is allowed in the City of the Village of Clarkston. The Independence Fire Department has the right to extinguish any fire deemed by fire department personnel to be a hazard or nuisance.

In addition, recreational burning is defined as the burning of seasoned wood in a manufactured device, specifically designed for the containment of the fire, with the intent of using the fire for cooking or social purposes.

A container designed for recreational burning must be used. Materials to be burned shall be consistent with firewood, or other seasoned hard wood.

All recreational fires must be tended to and extinguished completely when finished.

It is also the policy of Independence Township to prohibit open burning within 400 feet of any residence whose occupants have a documented serious medical condition that is aggravated or triggered by the exposure to smoke from open burning, unless allowed under the provisions of this policy. SPECIAL NOTE: This new burn policy does not apply to or prohibit recreational fires in chimineas or fire pots as long as the recreational fires are consistent with the examples.

Residents are required to submit documentation from a medical doctor to the fire department supporting the diagnosis of a medical condition that is serious and aggravated or triggered by exposure to smoke from open burning. This evidence must be provided annually and will be kept on file with the fire department.

For more information, visit indtwp.com/burnpermit.

PHOTO: Rules have changed recently in Independence Township pertaining to open burning on residential property. Photo: Matt Mackinder