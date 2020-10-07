Richard Blacklaw, 83

Richard Alan Blacklaw, passed away September 29, 2020 in Clarkston after a lengthy illness at the age of 83.

Richard was the loving husband of Karen for 47 years.

He is survived by his adored sister Sharon Duff, brother-in-law Michael Duff, niece Sarah (Dan) Donovan, nephew Jon Duff, Julie Duff and their children James and Michael Donovan and Logan and Colton Duff.

He will also be missed by his sister-in-law Connie Chaffee, her husband Gary, nephew Jon Chaffee, nieces Dawn Chaffee, Denise (Jeff) Jackson and their children Avery and Ella Jane.

He is predeceased by his older brother Don.

Richard was born in Detroit, March 23, 1937, to Cora and George Blacklaw.

The family settled in Pontiac where Richard attended Pontiac High School. He graduated a star varsity basketball player in 1955. He then went on to graduate from the University of Michigan where he became a lifelong supporter of his beloved Wolverines.

He never gave up hope that Jim Harbaugh would one day make them national champions.

Richard spent his entire career at the Pontiac Division of General Motors in Labor Relations and Personnel. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years with extensive traveling in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean with family and friends.

Golf, euchre, bocce ball and relaxing by the pool were activities he enjoyed. Following Michigan football and basketball and walking his many beloved dogs were priorities.

Family and friends will miss his wonderful smile, sense of humor and great storytelling ability.

A private memorial will be held with interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Independence Township.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League.

Special thanks for the care he received from Hospice and Autumn Ridge in Clarkston.