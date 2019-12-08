Richard L. SEAL

SEAL, Richard L.; of Romulus formerly of Highland Park; passed away December 6, 2019; age 73; husband of Deniese for 47 years; devoted father of Andrea (Michael) St. John, Richard (Gina) Seal and Heather Seal; grandpa/papa of Brayden, Ben, Cooper and Ella; brother of William (Virginia) Carnes, Barbara Seal, Shirley Wilson and Jenny Cummings; brother in law of Dennis (Susan) England. Richard was proud to have served in the U.S. Airforce during Vietnam. He retired from Ford as an Engineering Technologist and was a member of VFW Post 15023. He enjoyed cooking, was a skilled craftsman and will be remembered as a person who could fix anything. Friends and family may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, Dec 15th pm from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, Dec 16th at 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors Monday, Dec 16th at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Please leave a memory or condolence on his online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com