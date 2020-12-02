Riding for a worthy cause

Davisburg native Jonathan Blazevic is an avid bike racer, and he used that talent last Saturday to raise funds for Movember initiatives pertaining to men’s health.

“I’ve had many friends and family that suffered from various health problems, so I hope to do my part to give back,” said Blazevic. “As we enter the Christmas season, especially this season, people may begin to feel alone, and it’s important to show everyone that we are all in this together and the human spirit can triumph.”

Blazevic biked 14 hours on Creekwood Trail in Davisburg, going the equivalent of up and down Mount Everest.

As of Sunday, Blazevic had raised $530, but he said that number is still rising.

