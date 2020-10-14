Riding into the state championship

The Clarkston Equestrian Team is returning to the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship this week.

The riders finished as 2020 Region B, Division D Champions during the regional competition, Oct. 3 and 4.

The team earned the title riding against tough competition and took first places in Equitation over fences, Trail, Saddle Seat Equitation, Saddle Seat Bareback, Saddle Seat Pattern, Western Fitting and Showing, Hunt Seat Bareback, Flag Race, and 2-person relay.

Clarkston finished the competition with 281 points, 53 points ahead of second place.

The riders begin the state competition this Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Midland County Fairgrounds. The meet concludes on Sunday, Oct. 18.

They will be competing against the ten best teams in the state of Michigan and are excited to be returning to the state competition representing Clarkston.

The Clarkston Equestrian Team is Morgan Bodway with David and C.S. Tannaz and Brianna Mollette with Desi and TJ.