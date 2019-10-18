COOK, Robert A.; of Clarkston since 1976; unexpectedly passed away Oct. 17, 2019; age 81; preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Mary Alice; father of Robert Kelley (Molly) & Matthew (Laura); grandpa of Riley, Connor, Duncan, Eleanor, Grant & Robert; baby brother of Doris (Hank) Thompson, Colleen Maxine Flannery & Patricia McDonnell. Bob served in the U.S. Marines, Military Police. He was an active member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and graduated from Michigan State University in 1962. He became an insurance agent after college and founded Robert A. Cook & Associates financial consulting in 1980. Bob was past president of SCAMP, Rotary member and a lifetime Spartan football & basketball season ticket holder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and in later years, was most known for entertaining on his Main Street front porch. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday, Oct 21 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct 22 at 10:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal at The Preserve-All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCAMP.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com