Robert Bloom, 89

Robert A. Bloom, of Clarkston, passed away January 14, 2022 at the age of 89.

Husband of Margaret for 57 years.

Father of Jeff (De Anna) Bloom.

Preceded in death by son David Bloom and siblings Ford Winfield, Wilbert “Web” Winfield, Chester Winfield, Isabelle Sabin, and Allison Wicht.

Survived by two grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law of L. John (Doris) Holser.

Bob served in the U.S. Army and retired in 1989 as sergeant with the Bloomfield Township Police Dept after 28 years of service. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church, Elks Lodge #810, and American Legion Post 63.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Spring inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church.

Online guestbook wintfunerahome.com.