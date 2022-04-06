Robert Harding, 87

Robert A. Harding Sr., of Clarkston, formerly of Clawson, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at the age of 87.

Husband of Lorraine Hoppe Harding and the late Donna Mae “Jacobs” Harding, father of Robin (Terry) Groh, Tammy (Frank) Bolvari, Robert (Kim) Harding Jr., and Dawn (Kelly) Martin, stepfather of Stephen (Beckie), Michael (Carol), Timothy (Leigh), Paul (Ellen), and Corinne Hoppe, grandfather of Jacob (Anne), Justin (Suzette), Adam (Abigail) Groh, Robert III (Emma), Jared (Lidia), Whittany, Seth Harding, Tiffany (Scott) Poupard, Bethany (Brian) McCawley, Kelly II, Marlana Martin, Devin (Rebecca) Bolvari, and Shana (Jason) Pyzik, great-grandfather of Carter, Chloe Groh, Caden, Leena, Josephine, Millie, Brooke Harding, Brian Jr., Samuel, Ella June McCawley, Brady and Jack Poupard, Nolan, Miranda, Miles Pyzik, Dylan, and Sawyer Bolvari, step-grandfather of Megan, Ellen, William, Matthew, Sophia, and Alicia Hoppe.

Bob was a graduate of Clawson High School, Class of 1953, where he was the captain of the Trojan Football team #75.

He formerly owned and operated Clawson Tank with his brothers.

He received great joy serving as greeter at The River Church, Holly and St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Rochester.

He enjoyed golfing, ballroom dancing, singing, family gatherings, and spending family time at the cottage.

Bob loved meeting friends for lunch, Bible studies and Friday morning breakfast with his church group. Closest to Bob’s heart was serving the Lord and time spent with family.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, April 10 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Monday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at The River Church, Holly, with visiting directly at the church after 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to The River Church.

