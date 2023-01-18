Robert Langen, 29

Robert Rowe Langen, of Huntington Beach, Calif., passed away peacefully and in the presence of his family on January 15, 2023 at the age of 29.

He was born April 7, 1993 in Lansing.

Son of Tom and Jill (Rowe) Langen, beloved partner to Laura Quon, brother of Thomas Langen (Morgan Caswell) and Chelsea (Langen) Haslinger (Adam), grandson of the late George and Grace (Galetto) Langen, and grandson of Tom Rowe and the late Pat (Stuck) Rowe. Also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles, and close friends.

Robert graduated from Clarkston High School in 2011 where he participated in Student Leadership and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 2015. In 2019, Robert fulfilled his dream of moving to Southern California. It was there he met the love of his life, Laura, and they began a new journey together alongside their dogs Cosmo and Groot.

A child of the Midwest, Robert was born to love hockey, specifically, the Detroit Red Wings, and snowboarding during the long winter months. His Michigan summers were filled with adventures at Rabbit Bay and everything else the Upper Peninsula had to offer. It was not uncommon to find him on a jet ski or a dirt bike, playing Baggo with a cold Two Hearted in hand, and swimming in Lake Superior. In California, he could often be found on the golf course with his brother, trying a new restaurant, catching a show or a game, and exploring the natural wonders of the Golden State.

Robert cared deeply for his family and had a profound impact on all of those he knew and loved. Robert’s infectious laughter and smile brought endless joy to those in his presence. We will forever remember his ability to live life to the fullest, his reluctance to back down from great challenges, and true embodiment of sisu. He is an inspiration to us all and we are better for having known him. Robert’s spirit will live on in our hearts.

May we meet again.

Robert’s life will be honored in a private celebration. However, memorial donations can be sent to support the Fontan Clinic Fund at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital: https://victors.us/robertlangen.