Robert M. Rigonan, 87

Robert M. “Bob” Rigonan of Clarkston; passed away on October 20, 2024; age 87.

Beloved husband of Carol for 60 years. Loving father of Dawn (Ron) Dasbach, Scott (Shelly) Rigonan, and Brian Rigonan. Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Haleigh) Rigonan, Alexandria (Spencer) Lee, Cade Rigonan, and Christopher (Margaret) Dasbach. Loved great grandfather of Siena Lee. Dearest brother of Jerry (Mary Jane) Rigonan.

Bob retired from General Motors after 42 years of service. He was proud to serve in the United States Army.

He enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams and was always competitive. Bob and his brother Jerry sang backup in a Motown Band that had a single that reached no. 5 on the Hot 100 with “What in the World’s Come Over You”. He loved playing baseball, golf, tennis, and was an all-around “legendary” athlete. Bob was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church for over 50 years, including Sunday school teaching and choir. Visitation Friday, October 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston.

Inurnment with Military Honors was Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. Glen Eden Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com