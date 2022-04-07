Robert Radoye, 70

Robert “Bob” Clark Radoye, of Davisburg, passed away April 5, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Bob was born February 19, 1952 to Stan and Mary Ann Radoye. They preceded him in death.

His wife Deborah also preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Shanna (Scott Sweetman) Hershey and Clare Simon (Joe), grandchildren Florence and Cassius Simon, sisters Sally Hadden (Charlie) and Holly Baldwin.

Bob graduated from Clarkston High School in 1970. He worked in the landscaping business his entire life for Radoye Landscaping and later Bedrock.

He just celebrated his 70th birthday with his family. He enjoyed spending time with his much-loved daughters and grandchildren, making treks to Florida, golfing, and fishing in the Upper Peninsula.

He will now join Deborah, who was the love of his life, into eternity.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

