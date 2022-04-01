Robert Ryeson, 94

Robert “Babou” Ryeson, a resident of Clarkston and formerly of Pontiac, passed away March 30, 2022 at the age of 94.

He was born in Pontiac on March 22, 1928 to Abraham Ryeson and Lillian Ryeson (nee: Stevens).

He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian in 2015, whom he married on April 21, 1957.

Father of Jeffrey (Erin) Ryeson, Gregg (Michelle) Ryeson, and David (Kelly) Ryeson, grandpa of Rachel, Jeffrey, Gabrielle, Chet, Gavin, Jacob, Laine, Brendan, Krystal, and Lindsay, great-grandpa of Murphy and Mac, brother of Evelyn (Michael) Kouvatas, Gene (Diane) Ryeson, and the late Steve (Sharon) Ryeson, brother-in-law of Dimitri (Florence) Lazaroff and the late Theodore (Nadine) Lazaroff.

Robert graduated from Pontiac High School in 1946 and joined the U.S. Navy later that same year. So it is, with thanks and praise from a grateful nation, that we pay homage to Robert for his valiant and honorable service to our country during World War II. Because of brave and patriotic men like Robert, we live free and enjoy our liberties, and extend our posthumous gratitude for the sacrifices he made and his willingness to stand in harm’s way on our behalf. He truly was a part of our country’s greatest generation!

Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the Navy, Robert went on to study at an art school in Detroit, a gracious benefactor of the GI Bill. Following his education, he worked in the advertising field where he would ultimately attain the position of senior art director. A creative genius in many respects, Robert’s talents covered a wide array of genres from photography, graphic arts, decorating and staging events, and simply bringing his own signature to every project he took under his wing. Robert especially loved being involved and a part of each year’s Greek Festival where his artistic flair and cultural strengths were always on display. Oompa!

When it came to pastimes he enjoyed, Robert’s backyard was the perfect exemplification to his love of birdhouses. They gloriously filled his yard and provided quite a sanctuary for all his avian friends. Whether they were simply flitting in and out of the houses in a playful display or using them to escape the elements on a blustery day, the birds in the area certainly knew where to go. Robert loved building his birdhouses from scratch, and many were fabricated using most anything that was lying around the house or garage. What it boiled down to is…Robert simply loved keeping his hands busy as he was truly a master tinkerer. Not solely a Mr. Fix-It, (though he was consummate in that realm), he just loved to tinker around the house and put his knowledge and skills to work. A bit of lightheartedness was shared when his boys recalled how Dad was always tinkering with the sprinkler system and would come away soaked from head to toe in trying to adjust the heads just right.

Robert will also be remembered for his gregarious nature and incredible sense of humor. He had a quick wit and a masterful delivery that always seemed to infuse his surroundings and audience with a joyfulness and hilarity that managed to quicken laughter and levity with whomever he was engaging. His one-liners were the stuff of a stand-up comedian…and they will surely be missed. Now it’s time for Robert to make the angels laugh.

Yet of all his wonderful traits, Robert was considered to be the sweetest man you could have ever known. He possessed a tenderness and kindness that permeated countless hearts and lives as he effected his journey through life. And this was never more evident than when he was in the company of little children. With paternal instincts that made him everyone’s Dad and Grandpa, it was those innocent little hearts that made his heart melt. But whether young or old, there’s no mistaking that Robert leaves a legacy of love that is sure to be embraced with each reflection shared by those who knew him and were loved by him. He lived a long and rewarding life this side of Heaven…may he now enjoy the blessings on the other side as he rests safely in the arms of God.

Robert was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills where a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Lionas officiating. Friends may visit directly at the church Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Following services at church, Robert will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Ottawa Park Cemetery in Waterford Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

