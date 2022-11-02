Robert Vandermark, 82

Robert Vandermark, of Grand Blanc, passed away September 19, 2022 at the age of 82.

Robert was born on September 4, 1940 in Royal Oak.

Robert worked as a supervisor for Independence Township, chairman of the State Tax Commission, and director of the Oakland County Equalization.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Mary, daughters Alice (Keith) Sherwood and Sally (Matt) Nowak, nine grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew, Stephen, Daniel, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Jason, Evelyn, and Nathan, 14 great-grandchildren and five nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his father Omer and mother Beatrice Vandermark and brother William Vandermark.

He will be deeply missed by those he loved and cherished.

Funeral arrangements were held September 26-27 at Hill Funeral Home, Grand Blanc.

Inurnment will be held November 12 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.