Roberta Higdon, 86

Roberta Jones Higdon, of Rochester Hills and formerly of Pontiac, passed away May 15, 2020 at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by her husband Ray Higdon Sr.

Mother of Ray Jr. (Joy) Higdon and Wendy (Mark) Kraus III, grandma of Mark IV (Jessica) Kraus, Nicole (Joe Roach) Kraus, Kimberly (Jason Hines) and Scott Kraus. Great-grandma of Olivia, Ilyse, Evelynn and Annabelle.

Roberta enjoyed sewing and quilting and appreciated jewelry.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A cemetery service for Ray and Roberta will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 1 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

