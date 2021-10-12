Robin Sweedyk, 65

Robin J. Sweedyk, of Clarkston, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on October 8, 2021 at the age of 65.

Robin is the beloved wife of Ron for 35 years.

Loving mother of Melanie Sweedyk and Steven (Destiny) Sweedyk, proud nana of Charlotte and Violet Sweedyk, sister of Kimberley Gibbs. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, and sister-in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Ann Gibbs, and sisters Deborah Gibbs and Denice Wespe.

Robin devoted her entire life to caring for others and was especially proud of her 44 years as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland.

She was incredibly grateful for the beautiful gift of her twin granddaughters, which brought her great joy.

Robin’s family meant the world to her, just as she means to them. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, October 15 from 4-9 p.m. Memorial service is Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private family graveside service at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Robin’s family is encouraging memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

