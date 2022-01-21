Roger Frentheway, 85

Roger L. Frentheway, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Lake Orion and Waterford, passed away on January 11, 2022 at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his daughters Dawn (Dale) Creamer, Sue (Mark) Wisenbaugh, and Melissa (Aaron) McCullough, and stepsons Andrew (Christina) Thornton and Spencer Thornton.

Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Denise, stepdaughter Andrea, grandchildren Derek and Brooklyn, parents Abram and Ethel Frentheway, and brother Robert Frentheway.

Roger retired from GM Truck & Bus after 43 years as a project engineer. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 38 years as a master sergeant.

He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and shooting, and was a member of the NRA, Oakland County Sportsman’s Club and the North-South Skirmish Association.

Visitation will take place at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, January 27 from 6-8 p.m. Committal service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m.

A memorial picnic to celebrate his life will take place mid-summer 2022.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warriors.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.