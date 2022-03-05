Roger Jenks, 77

Roger D. Jenks, of Goodrich, passed away on March 3, 2022 at the age of 77.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Glenda, son Mike Jenks and grandson Preston Craig.

Father of Roberta (Daniel) Craig, Tracey (Joe) Schuessler, Matt (Dawn) Jenks, and Nicole (Craig) Bidelman, grandpa “Papa” of Brian (Tasheena) Brown, Brandon (Megan) Brown, Danielle (Larry) Adamski, Hayden (Josi) Schuessler, Morgan (Alex) Schuessler, Reid (Allyson) Jenks, and Braxton Bidelman, also 18 great-grandchildren.

Son of Helen “Granny” (late Lloyd) Jenks, brother of Diane (Mark) Phalen, Dan (Marsha) Jenks, and the late Larry Jenks, brother-in-law of Ellen (Lyle) Hotchkiss and Joe Robinson, also many nieces, nephews and family members. Roger enjoyed working on tractors and was a talented woodworker.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family (https://gofund.me/d042255c).

