Clarkston Village Players presents “With This Ring” by Joe Simonelli, Jan. 6-21 (Jan. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21). The play follows a wedding ring’s journey from 1918-2007. Tickets are available to be purchased online at clarkstonvillageplayers.csstix.com or by calling 248-425-5842.