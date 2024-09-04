Romeo L. Nardo, 91

Romeo L. “Attorney Romy” Nardo; of Clarkston formerly of Dearborn; August 23, 2024; age 91; husband of Leonora for 61 yrs.; father of Marlon (Grace) Nardo, Gemma (Shaun Soraghan) & Romeleo (Kim) Nardo; grandpa of Madeleine, Andrew, Bethany, Elize & Daniel; brother of Maria Nardo, Felicitas Nazaro, Trinidad “Inting” Agasen and Virginia Agasen.

Romy was an attorney in the Philippines and a real estate broker in Oakland County.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing and trying his luck with lottery tickets.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday, Sept 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a scripture service 6:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 9:30am. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

