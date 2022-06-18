Ronald Irwin, 76

Ronald G. Irwin, of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2022 of natural causes at the age of 76.

Husband of Bev for 31 years, loving dad of Sam and her husband Jason Racicot, whom he considered a son, special papa of Mallory and Payton, chosen brother of Leon, the late Michael, Tracey, Penny, Lydia, Carol, Karen, David, and Dennis, nephew of Helen Thomas, father of Ronald and John Irwin, grandfather of Jonathin.

Ron served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from General Motors after 42 years of service. Ron enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He was a lifetime member of Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club. He especially enjoyed visiting nearly all of the United States and a family Alaskan cruise.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service with military honors Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Wreaths Across America – Great Lakes National Cemetery.

