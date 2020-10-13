Ronald Monroe, 86

Ronald C. Monroe, of Clarkston, passed away October 10, 2020 at the age of 86.

Loving husband of Vicki for over 50 years.

Special father of Andrew (Heather) Monroe and Douglas, loving grandpa of Jarred, Chase and Kole and great-grandpa of Lincoln. Brother of Carl (late Joy) Monroe and Ben Monroe.

Ron was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a registered nurse for Beaumont, Troy, in cardiac care.

He will be greatly missed by many.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, October 13 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly (day/time to be confirmed).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Daniel Catholic Church.

Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.