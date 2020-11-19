Ronald Wagner, 77

Ronald L. Wagner, of Clarkston, died peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 77.

Ronald is the beloved husband of Susan Plowman Wagner for 55 wonderful years.

Cherished father of Stephanie (Jeff) Morris of Canton, Todd Wagner of Clarkston and Jennifer (Joe) Summers of Waterford, and cherished grandfather of Mark, Matthew, Genevieve and Vanessa.

Born on June 10, 1943 to Roy and Norma Wagner in Alpena, Mr. Wagner graduated from Wayne State University, specializing in graphic design. Ronald worked with many companies and organizations over the years, including Wayne State University, JAM Handy, Producer’s Graphic Services, Wagner & Co. (his own company) and Regan Production.

He also designed work for Chevrolet, Cadillac, Oldsmobile, Buick, Lear Corp. and Michigan Cancer Foundation (only to name a few).

Mr. Wagner also designed the Independence Township flag.

In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed fly fishing (his favorite), tying flies, coin collecting and photography.

Both Susan and Ronald enjoyed visiting Jamaica, the New England states, Western United States, Alaska, Canadian Rockies, Las Vegas and several trips to Disney World with family and friends.

Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

A memorial service honoring Ronald’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Clarkston, 5449 Clarkston Rd., Clarkston. The Wagner family will greet guests one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to First Congregational Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Thank you for keeping the Wagner family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

