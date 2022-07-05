Ronald Weaver, 91

Ronald Weaver, of Clarkston, passed away on July 1, 2022 at the age of 91.

Husband of Mona Weaver, father of Shauna Weaver and the late James Weaver, grandfather of Jenilee (Thomas) Forst, great-grandfather of Jasper, Raelee, Zachariah, and the late Nicolas Forst.

Preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Lucille Weaver.

Ronald was full American and a proud veteran of the Marines.

He enjoyed hunting, reading the Bible every morning, and was a great historian.

Ron was also a Detroit illustrator for 30 years. While Ron loved being an artist, nothing could compare to the love he had for his family.

Friends and family may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, July 6 from 3-8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place on Saturday, July 9 at Marlette Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

