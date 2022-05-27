Ronald Wiktor, 75

Ronald Wiktor, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 22, 2022 at the age of 75.

Father of Jason Wiktor, partner of Sherry Allen, youngest brother of Kenneth (late Pat) Wiktor and Geraldine (late Frank) Walgora, uncle of Andrea (John) Kozar, Bridget Deska, Justine (Mike) Gregory, and Tony Waligora, former husband of Gail Fisher.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Clara Wiktorowski.

Ron graduated from Wayne State University with a Master’s Degree in Education at the young age of 21.

He retired as an elementary school teacher in 1993 from Rochester public schools.

Ron was a 26-year restaurant partner with his lifelong friend Jim Bugaski, of JB’s Brighton House.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, and tinkering on perpetual projects. Many fond memories were made at the cabin in Rose City and spending winters in the Florida Keys.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ron’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northeast Michigan Quality Deer Management Association by visiting nemiqdma.com.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com

The Circle of Life

The Clock of life is wound but once,

And no one has the power,

To tell just where the hands will stop

At late, or early hour.

To lose one’s wealth is sad indeed,

To lose one’s health is more-

To lose one’s soul is such a loss

As no one can restore.

The present only is our own

To seek to do God’s will,

Tomorrow holds no promise, for

The clock may then be still.