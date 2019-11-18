Rosemary CHRISTIE

CHRISTIE, Rosemary; of Clarkston; November 14, 2019; age 92; preceded in death by her husband John “Jack”; mother of Mark (Cheryl) Christie, Claudia (Craig) Friedline & Kimberlee (Larry) Miracle; grandma of Seth (Kaylene) Christie, Matt (Kit) Christie & Eric (Sonia) Christie, Todd (Alicia) Key, Brian Key, Chris (Melissa) Miracle & Dan (Mary) Miracle; also survived by 16 great grandchildren; sister of Sharyn (Chuck) Sher and the late Delores Rhodes. Rosemary owned & operated fine ladies apparel boutiques: Christie’s of Clarkston and Christie’s of Frankfort. She was a talented artist who enjoying painting, sewing, calligraphy and designing purses. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00pm-5:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, Nov 18th at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Clarkston with visiting directly at the church Monday at 10:00am. Private interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church for the food pantry mission. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
