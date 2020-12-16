Roundabout coming to Oakhill/Sashabaw

A new roundabout is coming to the intersection of Oakhill and Sashabaw roads on the border of Independence Township and Brandon Township, replacing the current four-way stop.

The project will be done by the Road Commission for Oakland County and will start this winter with tree removal in the area, followed by utility relocation in the spring of 2021, road construction next summer, and completion in the fall of 2021.

The project will include reconstructing one-third mile of roadway with asphalt pavement.

The reconstructed road will include curbs and gutters, installation of ADA-compliant crosswalks, installation of storm sewers, drainage improvements, and intersection lighting.

The project will require the use of a small section of land that is currently part of Independence Oaks County Park. The land will be replaced with additional parkland elsewhere.

Cost of the project is expected to be $1.25 million, with 50 percent paid by the RCOC and 50 percent from federal road funds.