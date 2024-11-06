Roy Wegman, 94

Roy Wegman of Milford, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2024, at the age of 94.

Roy is preceded in death by his first wife, Marie D. Wegman; his son, Paul J. Wegman; and his second wife, Nelda E. Wegman (Sartell).

He is survived by his daughter, Paula Wegman; stepson, Richard Sartell; and stepdaughters Kathleen Sartell, Debra Sartell (Darrell Hawthorne), and Diane Tynan (Mike Tynan). Roy is also survived by twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Roy honorably served in the U.S. Army from February 1947 to January 1950. After his military service, he dedicated 30 years of his life to driving a gravel train for Holloway Sand and Gravel.

Roy and Nelda met at the Dixie Bar and married on St. Patrick’s Day in 1978, a holiday they both cherished.

In retirement, they were grateful to be able to return to Florida each winter to enjoy the sun and ocean. Roy had a genuine passion for life, relishing in dancing, swimming, and enjoying his favorite drink, Crown Royal. He found immense joy in hosting gatherings and spending time with family and friends, both in Michigan and Florida. One of his greatest joys was earning the cherished title of “Papa.”

Roy’s warm spirit and genuine kindness touched the lives of many. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, Papa, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.