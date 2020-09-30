Runners win close race against Birmingham Seaholm

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Cross Country teams added more wins in the OAA Red with their dual meet against Birmingham Seaholm at Clintonwood Park last Friday.

The boys team beat Seaholm, 27-32.

Junior Andrew Sesti led the race, finishing in first place in the time of 16:19.23.

“Andrew was solid as always,” said Coach Larry Adams. “I was really pleased with the back of my varsity – my five, six, seven, eight, those guys did a nice job competing. They pushed back the Seaholm scorers a couple places. It was closer than I wanted it to be but when those guys run like they did it helped us. They got more competitive even on a hot day.”

The top eight runners for the Wolves were senior Owen Kolean in fifth place, 17:15.21; sophomore Henry Poploskie, sixth, 17:41.72; senior Bo Anderson, seventh, 18:11.43; freshman Andrew Floros, eighth, 18:11.99; junior Nolan Puffer, ninth, 18:24.83; senior Valen Kurmaniak, tenth, 18:36.17; and freshman Bryce Nowik, 11th, 18:43.49.

The girls race was close with the Wolves topping Seaholm by one point, 29-30.

“The girls ran really well,” said Coach Kevin Breen. “We ran strong.”

Freshman Alexandra Brigham led the team, finishing in third place at 19:09.74.

“Alex is learning how to race and conserve a little bit more at the beginning of the race,” said Breen. She is smarter and stronger in the second half so she is finishing better.”

The Wolves ruled the top ten with six more runners finishing in the top ten with senior Maya Bergman in fifth place, 19:59.02; freshman Ava Tereau, sixth place, 20:02.84; senior Mattie Drennan, seventh, 20:22.28; sophomore Cate Cotter, eighth, 20:49.82; freshman Kennedy Mareches, ninth, 20:59.66; and senior Shannon Billette, 21:01.40.

“Cate had a phenomenal race today,” Breen said. “She is one of the runners we are kind of looking at for the future. She just looks like she has a ton of potential. she shows up, works hard every practice. It is only a matter of time before she has a big breakthrough.”

He added their front pack ran well.

“Ava is running with our pack of girls, she wasn’t running from behind today. She was running with the girls we have been trying to push her up to all week,” Breen said. “Kennedy came a long really nicely. Shannon has had her struggles over the last couple of years with injuries and ailments, she had a phenomenal day. It’s exciting.”

The Wolves race Lake Orion on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Clintonwood Park. They head to Canton on Saturday.