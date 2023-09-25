Ruth Ann Licatovich, 79

LICATOVICH

Ruth Ann Licatovich, of Clarkston, passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2023 at the age of 79.

Wife of Robert, mother of Carole (Kevin) Gretz, Ralph Hensey, Sheri (Robert) Zender, Floy (Frank) Bernstein, Heather (Mike) Pearsall, and Scott Clark, grandma of Adam, Danielle, Jason, Nathan, Kelsey, Dominic, Catherine, Kassidy, Keegan, Taylor, and Morgan, and also survived by many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Helen Pickrell.

Ruth Ann graduated from Waterford High School in 1963 and after raising her family, earned an associate degree from Oakland Community College. She loved spending time with family and was a devoted wife, loving mother, and dedicated grandma. She enjoyed painting and reading.

Funeral service Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with visiting at 11:30 a.m. Family interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.