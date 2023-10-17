Ruth Mast, 93

MAST

Ruth Evangeline Mast, nee’ Davies, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 7, 2023 at the age of 93 in Naples, Fla.

She was born on February 19, 1930, in Flint, to her late parents Farmer E. Davies and Carrie Davies, nee’ King, and grew up in Clarkston, where her father F. Edward Davies was a partner in the real estate firm of Brownell, Jopp & Davies.

In 1990, Ruth, tiring of the Michigan winters, sought a change of scenery and moved to Naples.

Ruth is survived by her loving son Christopher E. Mast and his wife Julia (Feng). She was preceded in death by her late husband James R. Mortenson (d. 1962) and her late husband Fred W. Mast, Jr. (d. 1987).

Ruth leaves behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy. Ruth was a beloved wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Ruth attended Clarkston High School and later pursued higher education at Cleary College, graduating in 1949. She had a fulfilling career as the longtime medical secretary and office manager for the late Rockford W. Bullard, Jr., M.D., maintaining a lifetime friendship with Rocky and his late wife.

In her free time, Ruth enjoyed a good glass of chardonnay, was an avid beach walker and runner who commonly ran and walked five miles every morning for many years, a longtime investor who enjoyed her discussions with her stockbroker, and loved antiquing with the thrill of the hunt for antique Steuben Crystal, acquiring many pieces over the years.

She enjoyed volunteer work and was honored as Volunteer of the Year several times by the Shelter for Abused Women & Children. Prior to her move to Naples in 1990, she dedicated much of her time to volunteering at the Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Ruth will be remembered for her kindness, dedication, and unwavering love for her family. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements entrusted to Naples Funeral Home, of Naples, Fla.

Burial will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, at a later date.