Sacked for a loss! MHSAA postpones football until spring

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The fall and spring athletic seasons will look a little different as football is postponed until spring.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association Representative Council announced last Friday it will move the 2020 fall football season to spring 2021 due to the sport’s higher risk for spreading COVID-19.

“I understand the MHSAA’s concern,” said Clarkston Athletics Director Jeff Kosin. “I do understand as teachers, as coaches, as administration, we are always worried about the kids’ health and safety. It’s just another thing that you feel for the kids.”

“I knew it was coming,” said Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson. “It was just a matter of when. You saw the other dominoes fall, and you kind of knew it would happen to us.”

“It didn’t help with the MAC, Big Ten and Pac-12 closing their seasons down,” Kosin added. “When you look at the accumulation, it’s like a perfect storm.”

MHSAA explained the football season switch was made based on consultation with state health department officials and after surveying member high schools on their progress and preferences.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall. No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”

With mixed reactions from the community, Richardson added it comes down to health. “When it comes down to the health of the kids versus football, it’s a no brainer,” said Richardson. “I would feel absolutely terrible if one of those kids had contacted it in practice, taken it home, gone to see grandma and grandpa and something would have happened. I would have felt terrible if they got sick or someone in their family got sick.”

He added he and his coaching staff had the players take extra precautions including wearing masks while working out and practicing.

“Our kids were great about it,” Richardson said. “They didn’t complain.”

Football was allowed to begin practice with helmets but no other padding, Aug. 10.

“We had a great five days,” said Richardson. “The kids were awesome. They were busting their tails.”

He told the players, “’we are faced with adversity in life and this is one of the examples of it.’ We all got kicked in the teeth a little bit.”

Richardson added it’s an opportunity for the players to get in the weight room to get stronger.

“We definitely didn’t return in very good strength or cardio condition,” he said. “We told them it was an opportunity to work on that.”

“Our kids will learn how to deal,” noted Kosin. “Our kids will learn how to deal with adversity. It’s a life lesson. Nothing is ever taken for granted. There is always that message if anything else – you make the best of every situation. You never know when each game or each practice will be your last.

“Our kids came in with a positive attitude since June 22 when we were allowed to start our summer workouts. I think in the back of their mind they knew it was a possibility, but no matter what it was they came out with that same drive and same determination as though the season was going to go on. It was 100 percent effort.

“Nothing less than what I would expect from a Clarkston Wolf. “

“I am truly sorry the football season has been postponed,” Clarkston Everest Collegiate Athletic Director Ann Serra-Lowney said in a letter to football players and parents. “I know the boys and coaches have been working hard all summer to have a successful season and right now you’re all probably feeling like it was a waste of time. I know deep down you know it wasn’t. Every time the boys and coaches practiced and worked on becoming better, that’s exactly what happened – the boys got better. They got physically and mentally stronger. They got closer to their teammates and coaches. High school is when boys start to become men and this summer the members of the EC Football team got one step closer to being the men God intends them to become.

“Today the spring may seem like a long way away, but trust me, it will be here before you know it and when it arrives the players, coaches and parents will have a successful season and everyone will be making memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Kids were at practice on Friday,” said Everest Collegiate Varsity Football Head Coach Michael Pruchnicki. “Obviously a tough blow for the seniors, but they finished out practice. Despite the disappointment, we will be ready to play football in the spring.”

Golf, tennis and swimming and diving are considered low-risk. Cross country, girls golf and boys tennis began practice Aug. 12. Golf and tennis may begin competing this Wednesday, Aug. 19, and cross country teams may begin competing on Friday, Aug. 21.

The competition guidelines for volleyball, boys soccer and girls swim and dive is planned to be announced this week.

MHSAA said detail for the spring football season including a specific schedule and format will be announced over the next few months. The organization will be working to limit overlap of spring football and the traditional spring sport seasons.

“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl said.