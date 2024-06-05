Samuel I. Thomas, 96

Samuel I. Thomas, known to his family as Pap; of Clarkston; passed away on May 29, 2024 at the age of 96. Reunited with his loving wife Emma Jean; Father of Linda (the Late Ted) Santala and Mark (Catherine) Thomas; Grandfather of Kelly (Curtis) Wendt, Mark Thomas Jr., Jonathan (Peyton Clements) Santala; Great Grandfather of Samantha Jean, Charlotte Hope, and Tucker Thomas; Brother of the Late Carl (Sharron) Thomas and George (Patricia) Thomas; Brother-in-law of Inez Hetrick; preceded in death by his brother Carl and his parents Samuel and Fern Thomas

Samuel was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed golfing with his friends from church and truly enjoyed his garden. But most importantly, Samuel was a great man of Faith who dedicated himself to his church his whole life. He loved God and loved his family.

A Visitation for Sam will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Woodside Bible Church, White Lake. Family and friends may arrive any time after 10 a.m.

Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Centers of Hope or to Woodside Bible Church. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Sam’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com