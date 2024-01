Sandra Gellish, 75

GELLISH

Sandra L. “Sandy” Gellish, of Clarkston, passed away Jan. 7, 2024, at the age of 75.

Born Aug. 19, 1948 in Detroit to Ludwig “Bud” and Shirley Tischler.

Preceded in death by husband Donald.

Mother of Alvah (Barbara) Gellish and Lorretta (Derek) Robinson, grandma of Jessica, Carolyn, Bradley, Michael, David, Logan, Austin Nicholas, Austin Jack, Allisun, Wyatt, and Sierra, great-grandma of Annalisa, Hunter, Jaxson, Gavin, Stella, and Sloan, sister of Sheryl Hinsdale, Susan (Doug) Baker, and Ludwig (Natalie) Tischler.

Sandy retired from MI Bell/Ameritech as an engineer. She enjoyed quilting, fabric art, dogs of all kinds and being with her family.

Memorial service Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

