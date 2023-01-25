Save the date for 2023 Angels’ Place Race

The annual Angels’ Place Race that runs through Clarkston is coming up on May 13.

Angels’ Place, in existence since 1992, is a non-profit charity organization, providing people–centered services, including homes and professional support, for persons with developmental disabilities.

In order to raise funds for Angels’ Place, the Angels’ Place Race was established 16 years ago. This race includes a one-mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton Run and Walk and a 10K run.

The race in May is scheduled to start at St. Daniel Church, Clarkston, continuing through Clarkston’s downtown and surrounding areas.

Race planners are seeking participants, sponsors, and volunteers for the 2023 race.

Online race registration is at angelsplacerace.org with a $5 discount until May 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The race kick-off event will be held at Mr. B’s Roadhouse, 6761 Dixie Highway, Clarkston, Feb. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A portion of the customer’s total bill will go towards the race. When ordering, bring/mention the Mr. B’s flyer.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit angelsplacerace.org or email Paul Maxwell at maxwellpm333@aol.com.

PHOTO: The 2022 edition of the Angels’ Place Race begins in earnest from St. Daniel Church in Clarkston. Photo provided