Scholarships for Mountaineers

Everest Collegiate High School has announced its Class of 2028 merit scholarship recipients. The school offers the scholarship for incoming freshman students who have demonstrated excellence on their High School Placement Test. Scoring in the 99th percentile, with a gold scholarship of $2,000 per year, is Christian Abraham, pictured left, while scoring in the 95th percentile, with a bronze scholarship of $1,000 per year, is Adam Tibudan. Photos: Provided by Mary Rosellli/Everest Collegiate