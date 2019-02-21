School bond work

Clarkston Board of Education voted unanimously, Feb. 11, to ratify $22,069,957.30 for Series II of the school building and site bond work.

This is part of the $76 million bond approved by voters in August 2016.

The board authorized the sale of the bonds and delegated authority to the superintendent to accept the offer of Hilltop Securities Inc. to purchase the bonds.

The bonds, dated Feb. 26, 2019, will mature on May 1 of 2020 to 2041. Principal sum is $19,130,000, with interest payable starting Nov. 1, 2019, and semi-annually thereafter.

The school board authorized the Series II bonds on Nov. 12, 2018. The money will be used for technology updates and upgrades throughout the district.